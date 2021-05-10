Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency after Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyber-attack

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order that temporarily suspends motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supplies throughout the state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency after a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a ransomware cyber-attack.

Cooper signed an Executive Order that temporarily suspends motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supplies throughout the state. It will also allow fuel transportation waivers following the attack.

“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” Cooper said.