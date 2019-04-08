AUSTIN, Texas — After 20 people were killed and 26 injured in a tragic mass shooting at a crowded El Paso Walmart, Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the lives lost.

The governor's full proclamation released Saturday can be read below:

"The El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence today. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives.

Therefore, pursuant to Chapter 3100 of the Texas Government Code, I direct the Texas flag be immediately lowered to half-staff statewide on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in memory of those who lost their lives. Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Flags should be returned to fullstaff on the following day. Individuals, businesses, municipalities, counties, and other political subdivisions and entities are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of honor and respect.

The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the survivors and the families of the victims and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The suspect in the El Paso shooting was apprehended and remains in the El Paso County Jail on capital murder charges. Authorities are seeking the death penalty.

In addition to the El Paso shooting on Saturday, another mass shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning. The suspect, who was wearing body armor at the time, was taken down by police after wounding 26 people and killing nine, including his sister.

