Gov. Abbott names Austin officer to Texas Crime Victims' Institute Advisory Council

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named two new people to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council – Justin Berry of Austin and Melissa Carter of Bryan.

This council is tasked with analyzing the effects of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society. Their terms are set to expire on Jan. 31, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2022, respectively.

Justin Berry currently serves the Austin Police Department on the Special Events and Emergency Management Unit. He is also the appointed vice president of the Austin Police Association, a supporter of Operation Blue Santa and a member of CLEAT and the Texas Narcotic Officers Association.

Berry received his basic peace officer training at the Austin Police Academy. He also earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's in leadership and management from Sam Houston State University.

Melissa Carter serves as the victims assistance coordinator for the Brazos County District Attorney. She is the vice president of EVET Inc., coordinator for Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team, and a former board member of the Brazos County Domestic Violence Task Force.

Carter is also a member of the Brazos County Sexual Assault Response Team, Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team and a former member of Scotty’s House Multidisciplinary Task Force. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University.