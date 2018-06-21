TEXAS -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a State Disaster Declaration for six Texas counties impacted by severe weather and flooding.

Before the announcement Thursday, Gov. Abbott had also authorized the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions to aid in response efforts.

"As severe weather and flooding continue to impact parts of Texas, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our fellow Texans in harm’s way,” said Gov. Abbott. “The State of Texas has activated all necessary resources to help respond to the ongoing severe weather, and we will continue to provide any assistance to local communities. I thank our first responders who are working to keep Texans safe, and I encourage all those in the affected regions to continue to heed all warnings from local officials.”

The six counties under the declaration include: Aransas, Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces, San Patricio and Willacy.

Read the full declaration here.

