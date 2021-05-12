Gov. Abbott attends Austin menorah lighting ceremony

Abbott also spoke at the ceremony, saying the community must show that anti-Semitism is not tolerated in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jewish community leaders joined Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday the celebrate Hanukkah.

Abbott lit the Shamash candle of the menorah during the State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Austin. He also spoke at the ceremony, saying the community must show that anti-Semitism is not tolerated in Austin, Texas or the U.S.

"There have been some incidents recently in Austin, Texas about some anti-Semitic behavior and actions," Abbott said. "That is darkness that we must crowd out with the lightness that we can all provide in our community so that we can show anti-Semitism is not tolerated in Austin, Texas, or the State of Texas, or the United States of America."

Abbott was referring to several recent incidents, including an arson case at a synagogue off Shoal Creek Boulevard and anti-Semitic messaging displayed multiple times over MoPac Expressway.

In his remarks, Abbott also reflected on the importance of the holiday.

"Hanukkah teaches us the power of hope, faith, and perseverance and serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the Jewish people," said Abbott. "As we celebrate the festival of lights, may we all continue to let our own light shine even during the darkest of times. Cecilia and I wish the Jewish community in Texas and around the world a wonderful Hanukkah."

Two other cities in the Central Texas, Buda and Georgetown, also held menorah-lighting ceremonies to celebrate Hanukkah.

For the City of Buda, it was the first time it had a public ceremony for the holiday. Organizer Robyn Katz said the ceremony was the result of years of organizing and fundraising.

Hanukkah is the wintertime Jewish "festival of lights" that lasts eight days. It commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after the Jewish victory over the Syrian Greeks in 165 B.C.E.