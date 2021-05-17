Gov. Abbott activates state resources due to potential for severe weather. Here's how they can help you

State leaders are asking Texans to follow safety tips this week, such as building an emergency supply kit.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott activated state resources Monday ahead of severe weather and flash flooding that is expected to impact many parts of Texas in the coming days.

The unsettled and rainy pattern will last most of this week, with daily thunderstorm chances. Flooding will become a concern in some areas.

By the middle of the week, around three to six or more inches of rain could fall across North Texas.

Throughout the week, the severe weather is expected to bring large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, river flooding, and the potential for tornados, according to state leaders.

"Texans should monitor weather alerts and stay cautious of severe weather and flood risks as this weather makes its way through our communities," Abbott said.

State leaders are asking Texans to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. Or download the WFAA app and sign up for automated severe weather alerts so you know when to take cover.

Build an emergency supply kit. More information on how to build a kit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated the following resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Swift Water Boat Squads and High Profile Vehicles

Texas Military Department: Ground Transportation Platoons

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams and a helicopter with hoist capability

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Additionally, The Texas Division of Emergency Management has organized the following resources in preparation for any requests for assistance from local officials: