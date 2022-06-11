Austin donut shop Gourdough's closes South Lamar store, plans to expand food trucks

With Austin's boom for new housing and retail spaces, residential projects are already planned for the lot the brick-and-mortar currently sits on.

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular doughnut shop in Austin has closed its doors.

The owners of Gourdough's Public House say the decision to shut the location down is hard but they have a plan to bounce back.

After a decade of serving up some of the most unique food creations across Austin, the South Lamar Boulevard brick-and-mortar location is shutting down.

What started as a food truck in 2009 is now heading back to its roots.

Gourdough's co-owners Ryan Palmer and Paula Samford say the decision to close their doors wasn't easy but something they have to do.

"Most recently this last year, I mean, the inflation, it's real and it's been really, really difficult to combat," said Palmer.

Employee Maria Arellano is the general manager for the shop's food truck on South First Street.

"I've been here for the company seven years and I started here at this location," said Arellano.

With Austin's boom for new housing and retail spaces, residential projects are already planned for the lot the brick-and-mortar currently sits on.

"It's sad because now when you pass by these apartment complexes, condos, and you're like, 'Oh, this is this is where I started,'" said Arellano.

Palmer and Samford planned to throw a party on Sunday evening, but customers came out in droves the day before, buying up whatever they had left.

"We didn't have any brunch, lunch or dinner food left. We just went to desserts and drinks. And then at some point shortly after that, we sold out of that too," said Palmer.

The enthusiasm from their customers is something they all agree never gets old.

"You get to see the excitement with customers because we get, you know, a lot of customers that come, and as we're handing donuts out they're like, 'Whoa, I've never had a donut like this,'" said Arellano.

Arellano said this isn't the end of Gourdough's, rather a new beginning.

"Gourdough's is going to expand and you guys are going to see us throughout the city," she said.

They're ready to get their trucks on the road and serve up more of their unique treats, hoping to also expand outside of Austin and continue to cater as well.

