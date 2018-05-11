TEXAS — With the elections on Tuesday it has a lot of people searching for different things on the internet from candidates to major issues being brought up during the midterms.

During this time, Google Trends has tracked what everyone is searching. The organization has come up with a cool way to view the data they found regarding what people are searching, and where the people are from that are searching for these things.

It you go to the Google Trends Website for the 2018 Midterm Elections you can find data on where people searched for this information by state and by county.

When you click on Texas, you will be able to find what Texans have been searching for, from candidates for U.S. Senate to certain hot topic issues. For the day before election day it appeared most of Texas was searching for Ted Cruz and is also interested in possibly finding out more about immigration.

If you're looking for more information on Election Day yourself, KVUE has you covered. Be sure to head over to kvue.com/votetexas for any election information you might need.

