TEXAS — Google Trends is a website that follows what people's top searches are in Google Search from across the country.

Today, the website is tracking what voter related issues are popular searches across the United States for Election Day.

In Texas, the top searches regarding voter issues were long wait times, provisional ballots and inactive voter status.

At 4:23 p.m. the website showed Austin, Texas to have increased search volume for "Long Wait Times."

The website also had a map depicting voter interest, which has shown spikes for different towns in Central Texas throughout the day.

As Election Day continues you can track what issues are higher in different times of the day, and what communities have higher interest in voting.

For all Election Day information and updates, be sure to head over to kvue.com/VoteTexas.

