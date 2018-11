AUSTIN — If you were downtown on Tuesday, you might have noticed a pop-up shop on 4th St. and Congress Ave. called "Sights and Sounds."

The display is being put on by Google as a way to show what Google Lens can do.

People who go through are handed a Pixel to use and navigate through rooms using the tech.

Google also connected with four musicians, like Future and Marshmello, for each of the rooms.

The display will be up through Wednesday, Nov. 28.

