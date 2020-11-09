Google Fiber outages reported across Austin as some try to teach remotely

Google Fiber is experiencing outages in the Austin area as some are trying to teach online.

AUSTIN, Texas — As many Austin area-families enter their first week of online learning, Google Fiber confirmed it was experiencing outages on Friday morning.

One Austin customer tweeted at 11 a.m. that she was experiencing outages for almost two hours. A Google Fiber Help representative responded, saying they were expecting to restore service within an hour.

A handful of other customers also reported problems with Google Fiber Help, starting around 9:20 a.m.

@googlefiberhelp any updates on internet outages in SW Austin? It's been down for almost two hours now. — Elaine Garza (@ElaineDGarza) September 11, 2020

Google Fiber called the outage small but said customers can check their service status here.

After checking his status, one customer said the website stated his service will not be repaired until 5 p.m. He said he was a professor who is trying to teach remotely.

Hi @googlefiberhelp, I put in my address and it says I will not have service until 5 pm. I have no doubt y’all are doing your best to fix things, I just wanted to gripe here and commiserate with anyone else affected. Sincerely, a desperate Professor trying to reach remotely 😭😩 — nestor guillen (@birdsnfrogs) September 11, 2020

According to Downdetector.com, Google Fiber is experiencing outages across the country, with the biggest outages in Kansas, Tennessee and Texas.

As of 12:45 p.m. Friday, Downdetector.com is showing the most outages in the downtown, south and southwest portions of Austin. The cities of Houston, San Antonio and Dallas are also exhibiting outages.