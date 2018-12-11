AUSTIN — The House of Songs, an international music collaborative, is set to honor Threadgill's World Headquarters for its "significant role in Austin's songwriting community".

The event will feature 12 to 14 performers at Threadgill's World Headquarters and will be "an immensely personal goodbye for the House of Songs and a tribute to the songwriting legacies that have graced the stage since then."

Threadgill's announced earlier they planned to close the doors at their West Riverside location at the end of November.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $10.

