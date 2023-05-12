Good Samaritans help save driver from burning car in Freestone County

A couple of brave men stepped in to aid during this intense emergency.

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is thankful for the good Samaritans that stopped and helped extract a driver from a burning car on Thursday, May 11.

According to FCSO, Deputy Scott Leatherman, Fairfield Fire and EMS all responded to a report of a single-car accident with entrapment on South Highway 75, just south of Fairfield at about 4:56 p.m.

FCSO says Leatherman was the first on the scene and discovered a burning car with the driver pinned on the floorboard between the driver seat and the dashboard.

According to FCSO, the engine was burning and filling the car with heavy smoke, so Leatherman used a fire extinguisher to hold off the flames while he and a couple of good Samaritans tried to remove the driver.

Once Fairfield EMS arrived, Paramedics Jaggar Kennedy and Brandon Glass joined the effort to remove the driver and were eventually able to get them out to safety, FCSO says.

In a Facebook post, FCSO stated, "These men went above and beyond as they risked their own health and wellbeing to save the life of another and deserve to be recognized for their heroic efforts."

The sheriff's office was able to identify one of the good Samaritans as Jacob Caroll, thanking him for his initial assistance.

"How comforting it is to know how blessed we are to have the Law Enforcement and First Responders we have dedicated to Freestone County serving our citizens. Fantastic work gentlemen. We are Freestone County proud," Sheriff J. Shipley added.

There is currently no information on the drivers condition or identity.

To view the full Facebook post, visit here.

Related Articles 24 dogs pulled from house fire in Temple