KINGSLAND, Texas — Pat Muller, along with family and friends, brought in dish after dish of Thanksgiving food on Thursday afternoon.

Muller runs the Valentine Lakeside Resort and RV Camp in Kingsland, Texas.

She said the lodge and many other places along the Llano River suffered a lot of damage during the flood -- which is why she decided to host anyone who needed a place to go for Thanksgiving.

Muller said she won't waste any time being bitter about what happened.

"Yes, the landscape has changed. Yes, there’s sand here that was never here before. But these are still good moments," Muller said, as she pointed to the water. "Look at that lake, how beautiful. We are lucky to live here and be part of this community."

She said she feels lucky to live in Kingsland.

"From the moment the flood happened 'til this very moment, our attitude and aptitude has stayed the same," Muller said. "We will rebuild, we will share good moments, we will live good lives.”

