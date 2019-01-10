CEDAR CREEK, Texas — Love is in the air for Tank the hippo

After helping all those people find out the genders of their babies at the Capital of Texas Zoo, he's got love on the brain.

Luckily for him, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help his caretakers find him a mate.

Joseph is hoping to raise $5,000 for the Capital of Texas Zoological Society, a registered nonprofit. As of Monday afternoon, only $300 had been donated.

This comes after one viral tweet calling out the zoo for using Tank in a gender reveal using watermelons and blue Jell-O. As KVUE's Jenni Lee found out from the zoo and a veterinarian, feeding Jell-O to a hippo is a common and safe practice by zoos.

Sorry, Tank, but Jenni's taken.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Jury finds Amber Guyger guilty of murder in shooting death of Botham Jean

Round Rock ISD puts principal on leave amid allegations of racist and disparaging comments