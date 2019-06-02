AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have set up a GoFundMe for a local WWII veteran who was using a stove as a heater to keep his home warm.

As police were completing a police report back in January, they found that Louis Hicks a 92-year-old veteran, had been heating his home by turning on his stove and oven.

RELATED: Austin WWII vet who was using stove as heater thankful for donations, creates wish list

RELATED: Austin PD delivers free heater to 92-year-old World War II vet using stove for heating

Shortly after, APD donated and installed a new heater in his homes and it didn't take long for donations and support to pour in to help Mr. Hicks.

Hicks said he is thankful for the support he has received.

"It means everything," Hicks said. "The things I've been trying to do since the 40's. I've been asking for help and now it just came in. God is good."

In addition to the GoFundMe, Austin police are inviting the public to help clean the veteran's property on Saturday.

If you would like to help out and donate to this veteran, email APD Officer Bino Cadenas at bino@austinpolice.com. Police also helped set up a GoFundMe here.