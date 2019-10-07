HOUSTON — Some Texans had a chance to see some of their favorite Good Morning America anchors up close and personal. GMA was live from Texas on July 10.

The GMA team brought their show on the road to Houston. It’s part of their pop-up tour across America.

The show filmed live from Discovery Green Park. It featured Houston native Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer.

KVUE's Kalyn Norwood was there to catch all the action.

On Wednesday’s show, there was a big Deals & Steals segment with Tory Johnson. It turns out Houston is the city that buys the most Deals & Steals products.

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee talks to KVUE

Zee took part in the Mesquite Rodeo in Dallas.

They surprised one local Houstonian who has done a lot for his community.

There was also a pit master cook-off with two local barbecue restaurants.

Zee had Texas BBQ from the Pecan Lodge in Dallas. She gave a big stamp of approval after eating a beef rib.

"I'm still full. Like you all do this regularly – I don't know if I could do it. Zee said "Seriously, I had a beef rib bigger than my head. I couldn't stop eating it though. It was smoked for 15 hours, it was so good."

Not only did the GMA RV stop to try some BBQ, but they even visited Buc-ee's, another famous Texas staple.

RELATED:

Buc-ee's is expanding to Alabama...again!

‘Buc-ee’s’ beaver sign spotted in the Middle East

Buc-ee's claims nation's top spot for bathrooms again

Opinion: Let the truckers in, Buc-ee’s

For Zee, she was happy to see other parts of the country.

"I felt like we were really doing the true road trip and we're going to keep doing this through the summer," Zee said.

You may spot them traveling around in the GMA RV. They’re planning to visit several other cities over the summer.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Wanted man passes gas so loudly it reveals his hiding spot to police

'It makes you look over your shoulder more': Mountain lion spotted in Hutto community

UT-Austin will provide free tuition to undergrad students with family incomes below $65,000 starting in 2020