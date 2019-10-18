AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning this Saturday, Oct. 19, KVUE Daybreak will start airing at a different time on Saturdays only.

KVUE Daybreak will air from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to allow for Good Morning America's new, two-hour show.

GMA's new show airs from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Saturday. That means that on Saturdays only, KVUE Daybreak will move to air immediately following GMA.

Children's programming will then air on KVUE ABC from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by ABC College Football starting at 11 a.m.

