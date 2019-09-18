AUSTIN, Texas — The popular makeup brand Glossier has announced that it will be having a pop-up shop in Austin sometime this fall.

The announcement came from an Instagram post the brand made on Sept. 10, featuring a slightly altered Interstate Highway 35 sign that states, " Austin ... YOU LOOK GOOD."

Specific dates and locations for the pop-up shop have yet to be announced.

According to the Into The Gloss beauty blog, CEO Emily Weiss and the team behind the blog founded Glossier in 2014, and the beauty products were inspired by the people who wear them.

RELATED:

A day in the life of Kendra Scott, the CEO of a billion-dollar jewelry empire

Claire's, Beauty Plus announce cosmetics recalls for asbestos

WATCH: Dermatologists offering radiofrequency facials

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

DPS: Texas high school senior football player killed after pickup strikes wild hog, goes off roadway

Phantom of The Paramount? Artist performing at Austin theater shares chilling photos

Austin police find 12-year-old who was missing for nearly a week

You can get paid $1,300 if you watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween