After 10 years on Sixth Street, Downtown Austin Gloria's restaurant closing

The downtown location has been a staple of Sixth Street for 10 years, offering live music and salsa dancing on Saturday nights.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Gloria's Latin Cuisine will close its Sixth Street location in Downtown Austin this coming Monday.

The Salvadorian and Tex-Mex restaurant, with other locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, announced on May 19 that they are closing the Downtown Austin location on May 23.

Property management did not offer a lease renewal for the restaurant and instead has new plans for the space, the owners said. Gloria's has another location at The Domain and the owners said they look forward to welcoming their downtown customers there. They noted that the Domain spot is not going anywhere.

The downtown location has been a staple of Sixth Street for 10 years, offering live music and salsa dancing on Saturday nights. The owner said the Domain location would keep that tradition alive. The Domain location is at 3309 Esperanza Crossing.

"We've had an amazing 10 years at our Sixth Street location," said founder Gloria Rubio-Fuentes in a statement. "And while we're sad to leave Downtown Austin, we're excited to continue welcoming all of Austin to our beautiful location at The Domain."

Gloria's started in Dallas when Gloria and Jose Fuentes worked at a small Salvadorian eatery owned by Gloria Rubio-Fuentes' sister in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.