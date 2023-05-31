Gloria Lofton's East Austin neighbors say she was like a mother to many

Lofton's neighbors said Raul Meza lived next door to her in a halfway house. Meza is now accused of her 2019 murder.

AUSTIN, Texas — The East Austin home where Gloria Lofton lost her life has been replaced, but her memory remains on Sara Drive.

"She was a good lady, and she will watch out for the neighborhood," said Sergio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had lived across the street from Lofton from the age of 10, up until her death.

"I used to live with her before, too, to help out, pay bills and everything," said Rodriguez.

She helped him out, too, after Rodriguez's mom was murdered when he was only a child. He said she was a mother figure to him.

"She was like a gangster mom," said Rodriguez. "She always tells me, 'Stay in school, keep yourself straight,' you know, and I got a good job and everything because of her."

This was all while Lofton had her own children.

Rodriguez said Lofton was sickly around the time of her death and, at one point, had cancer.

"I thought it was a natural cause," said Rodriguez.

That's because a medical examiner labeled Lofton's death "undetermined" despite being found with a strangulation mark on her neck and shirt pulled above her head.

"The system is not right," said Rodriguez. "Why did they let the guy go early when he killed another person before?"

This is Gloria Lofton. She was a mother, grandma, friend and the woman serial killer Raul Meza Jr. confessed to killing in her East Austin home in 2019.



On Tuesday, Austin police and the U.S. Marshals announced serial killer Raul Meza had been arrested. They said he called and confessed to murdering 65-year-old Lofton in her home in May 2019, along with three other murders.

"Emotionally, I was sad, but physically I'm pissed off about what happened to her," said Rodriguez.

According to the arrest affidavit, Meza lived next door to Lofton in what Rodriguez said was a halfway house.

"It used to be, like, crazy people there," said Rodriguez. "I saw him before, but I never paid attention."

Documents showed in 2020, authorities learned Meza's DNA matched what was found in Lofton's rape kit.

As investigators work to finally bring justice, Rodriguez is holding on to the good times.

"I mean, sometime I'd barbecue or drink a couple of beers, and she would smoke her cigarettes," said Rodriguez.

