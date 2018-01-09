BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A glider crashed in Burnet County on Saturday afternoon, resulting in some injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the glider crashed along County Road 108.

A DPS spokesman told KVUE that troopers responded at 3:48 p.m. and was advised that there were injuries, but did not clarify an approximate number. According to KVUE media partner the Austin American Statesman, the pilot of the glider sustained minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available. KVUE has sent Hank Cavagnaro to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

