AUSTIN, Texas — Givens Park in East Austin is getting a big makeover, and the city wants to hear from you.

A community meeting on the Givens District Park Master Plan takes place at 6 p.m. at the Givens Park Recreation Center Wednesday, Nov. 13.

According to the plan, the first phase of the makeover involves replacing the playscape on the north side of the park; resurfacing the sport courts that include the tennis and basketball courts; building a larger and accessible restroom and replacing the existing baseball field with a multi-purpose field.

The improved park could also include a courtyard and picnic area, possibly a stage.

RELATED:

Austin police dedicated Mondays in June to work out with youth at Givens Park

New 300-acre park planned for East Austin

Most of Givens Park was built in the 1960s and is due for an upgrade.

“As the structures age out like playscapes – they have a life cycle to them and so having an adopted master plan allows us to allocate funds to specific projects to improve the park,” said D’Anne Williams, Austin Parks & Recreation's landscape architect.

Williams said Givens Park was one of the areas the city has wanted to improve.

WATCH: Renovations coming to Givens Park in Austin

“Givens Park is a much-loved park with a deep history, rich history, and we wanted to improve this park that has not had as much attention as other parts of town have in the past,” Williams said.

The sports courts should be resurfaced before the end of the year. Williams said in all, phase one improvements cost about $2 million. The money is coming from 2018 bond funds.

If you live in the area and want to have a say in what happens to the park, head to the community meeting at the Givens Park Recreation Center.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hays CISD substitute teacher fired for viral attack targeted 12-year-old 2 months prior, district says

Family of student in Hays CISD assault video speaks out about incident

Hays CISD substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student, causing brain injury

Mother charged with murder: Family asks for help after boy killed, brother injured in suspected DWI crash

Missing dog, Mercy, found days after escaping Wag! walker

Austin airport announces nonstop flights to Paris with tickets as low as $220

Here's what would have to happen for Rodney Reed's execution to be stopped

After months of controversy, city leaders nix South Austin homeless shelter