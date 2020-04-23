AUSTIN, Texas — The annual Girl Scouts of Central Texas Women of Distinction event has been rescheduled from its original date and moved to an online platform, as a response to COVID-19 in the community. The event will now be held on the teleconferencing platform Zoom on April 30, 7:10 p.m.

More details on how to attend the event can be found here.

The event will announce one Rising Star, one Man Enough to be a Girl Scout, and four Women of Distinction 2020 honorees, in a celebration of local leaders.

For more than two decades, Girl Scouts of Central Texas has celebrated leaders who demonstrate civic outreach and volunteerism, both professionally and personally, in the Austin community. These leaders serve as examples to our Girl Scouts by modeling the positive changes that our girls can make in the world.

KVUE's president and general manager, Kristie Gonzales, was nominated as a finalist for the Rising Star Award. Each year, one Rising Star Award is presented to a Women of Distinction under 40 years of age, who has demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication, and has made significant contributions in business and in her community. There are two other finalists for this award, Dr. DeAnna Harris-McKoy and Sylvia Butanda.

RELATED:

Central Texas Girl Scouts robotics team makes face shields for Austin medical staff

Girls Scouts move cookie sales online amid coronavirus social distancing

The 2020 Women of Distinction Finalists are: Ann Beason, Debra Dibble Boone, Denise Bradley, Dr. Gloria Williams, Kendra Scott, Laura Donnelly, Lulu Flores, Lupe Morin, Mela Sarajane Dailey, Dr. Nancy Krenek, Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Wendolyn Washington.

The Man Enough to be a Girl Scout Award finalists help promote and support the achievements of girls here in our community. The Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout Award is presented to a man who is a champion for girls and women, and who supports the mission of Girl Scouts. This man has shown through his work and community involvement that he believes in and supports female leadership and empowerment. The 2020 Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout finalists are: Dan Graham, Gary Farmer and Dr. Jason Reifsnider.

"The 19 finalists for the awards exemplify courage, creativity, tenacity, making them key role models to show young women what it means to be an empathetic and involved leader," the press release states.

RELATED:

Girl Scout family gets cookie sales money stolen outside their DC home

Austin groups are empowering girls to stay engaged in STEM