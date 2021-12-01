Here's how to buy Girl Scout Cookies this year

Cookie sales start Jan. 31. Like everything else, it'll look different due to the pandemic.

DENVER — If you've wondered whether the COVID-19 pandemic will get in the way of your stocking up on Thin Mints and Tagalongs this year, you can let go of that worry. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale Jan. 31.

Like with everything else, there will be changes for safety reasons.

According to Colorado Girl Scouts, here's how to satisfy your cookie craving while supporting a good cause and funding programs for girls learning about STEM, the outdoors and entrepreneurship:

Girl Scouts will host virtual and drive-thru cookie booths. Text COOKIES to 59618 or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app that is free on iOS and Android devices to find booths in your area.

Visit the Girl Scouts Colorado website starting Feb. 1 to purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to your home. If you want to support your local troop but you're trying to stick to your New Year's resolution diet, you can donate cookie boxes to local nonprofits or the military.

Starting Feb. 12, order cookies through Grubhub for contact-free pickup and delivery of orders. This new collaboration gives girls a hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, as they track and fulfill orders placed through Grubhub. All proceeds stay in Colorado, as Grubhub is waiving fees for the Girl Scouts.

The cookies available for $4 a box will be:

Thin Mints

Samoas

Tagalongs

Trefoils

Dos-si-Dos

Lemon-Ups

Gluten-free Toffee-tastic and S'mores cookies are $5 a box.

Local troops rely on the funds they raise from cookie sales to support their programs throughout the year, and the girls learn skills in leadership, business and financial literacy skills.

The cookie sales program will end Sunday, March 7.