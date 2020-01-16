AUSTIN, Texas — The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are having problems with their cookies this year, and it's all because the baker hired a new delivery agent.

It's pretty bad timing for the Scouts, as the Girl Scout Cookie Program officially started on Wednesday.

"ABC Bakers, who manages production and delivery of our cookies, hired a new delivery agent this year," said the Girl Scouts of Central Texas. "This agent has had difficulty fulfilling our cookie deliveries as expected, which in turn has impacted both the timeliness and completeness of initial cookie order fulfillment. We deeply regret that members at all levels – service units, troops, and parents – have been affected by these circumstances."

The organization said it is working closely with ABC Bakers to solve these issues and to identify the right solutions.

But, rest assured, the Girl Scouts said this is not at all a supply issue. There's plenty of delicious Samoas, Tagalongs and Thin Mints to go around.

"We have more than enough cookies available to fulfill all orders and allow both troops and girls to meet their cookie program goals," the Scouts said. "Our issue has been getting the cookies from the warehouse to appropriate locations for distribution of cookies to our members."

So, while some Girl Scouts are still waiting for their orders to come in so they can start selling, the organization said service units will be working hard on Thursday to fulfill any missing orders. They are hopeful all deliveries will be received in full by Thursday evening.

"However, we acknowledge that the delivery agent has made incomplete deliveries in the past," said the Girl Scouts. "This is an issue we are continuing to work through, and we will minimize disruptions to the best of our ability."

As far as re-orders, which start next week, the Girl Scouts said they are still working toward a solution.

"We know our members rely on re-orders to manage a successful cookie program and we want all girls and troops to have a successful experience," the organization said. "We are working closely with ABC Bakers to address the current delivery issues and will minimize disruptions to the best of our ability."

