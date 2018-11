WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Florence, Texas has been found.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said Diamond Nicole Ellis was last seen in an area near the Dollar General and Texas State Highway 195.

Chody said Killeen police later found her.

Killeen Police Department located Dimond Nicole Ellis. pic.twitter.com/EfW8uFF616 — Sheriff Robert Chody-WilCo TX (@SheriffChody) November 21, 2018

