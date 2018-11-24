GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation after finding the body of a Fredericksburg woman who went missing Sunday.

The GCSO said Martha Christie Garza, 43, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17. Her body was found by hunters Friday at 6:15 a.m. in the Pecan Creek area.

On Monday, GCSO said Garza could have possibly left her home with a man named Porfirio Hernandez Gonzalez. Her purse filled with medications was reportedly also left at her home before she went missing.

If you have any information regarding this case, call 830-997-8477 or Investigator Wesley Rheinhardt at 830-307-3596.

