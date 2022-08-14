Report: Gillespie County elections administrator resigning after receiving threats, being stalked

The report states that other elections department employees have resigned for similar reasons, with some even hiring off-duty law enforcement officers.

Herrera told the newspaper that she's stepping down after receiving several death threats and being stalked following the 2020 presidential election.

“After the 2020 (election), I was threatened, I’ve been stalked, I’ve been called out on social media,” Herrera told the Fredericksburg Standard. “And it’s just dangerous misinformation.”

She was an inaugural member of the elections office for the county and worked for Gillespie County for nearly 10 years, per the report. Before moving into the elections administrator role, she worked as the elections clerk under the county clerk.

Herrera has held the position for three years. Her last day as the county elections administrator is Tuesday.

Other employees from the elections department have resigned for similar reasons, with some even hiring off-duty law enforcement officers or security guards, according to the report.

Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher told the Fredericksburg Standard that he plans to contact the Texas Secretary of State's office for instruction on how to hold the upcoming election.

To read the full report, visit the Fredericksburg Standard's website.

