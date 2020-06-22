x
3 injured after multiple reported stabbings in Giddings

According to a local newspaper, the suspect is believed to be deceased.
GIDDINGS, Texas — Multiple stabbings have been reported in Giddings, Texas, on Monday, June 22.

There were reportedly multiple stabbing incidents at two downtown locations. According to Giddings Times & News, a local newspaper, three victims involved were stabbed in the neck. The suspect was reportedly apprehended near Simmang Park and is believed to be deceased.
MULTIPLE STABBING VICTIMS IN GIDDINGS -- Lee County EMS was called t... o 2 different locations within minutes this morning as 3 different victims had been stabbed in the neck. THE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. **** UPDATE **** Victims were at 77 & Independence, and Waco St & Independence.
The newspaper reports that the incidents took place on Waco Street and Independence Street, and Texas Highway 77 and Independence Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

