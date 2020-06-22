3 injured after multiple reported stabbings in Giddings

GIDDINGS, Texas — Multiple stabbings have been reported in Giddings, Texas, on Monday, June 22.
There were reportedly multiple stabbing incidents at two downtown locations. According to Giddings Times & News, a local newspaper, three victims involved were stabbed in the neck. The suspect was reportedly apprehended near Simmang Park and is believed to be deceased.
The newspaper reports that the incidents took place on Waco Street and Independence Street, and Texas Highway 77 and Independence Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
