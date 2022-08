The incident happened at 8:19 p.m. at Georgian Drive and East Powell Lane, according to Austin police.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a shooting in North Austin on Wednesday night.

Two men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.