City of Georgetown issuing water-use limits

Customers are asked to water according to their addresses and to avoid the hours of noon to 7 p.m.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown has enacted restrictions over water use as a result of increasing landscape and lawn irrigation.

Officials said that, on Sunday, the City's water utility reached 85% of water treatment capacity, marking three consecutive days. Thus, city leaders decided to enact Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan starting on Tuesday.

During this stage, customers cannot water their lawns between the hours of noon and 7 p.m. Irrigation before noon or after 7 p.m. will help customers avoid the hottest daytime hours, allowing the water to reach the roots of their lawns.

“Our water customers should look to ensure they are not watering during the heat of the day,” Director of Water Utilities Glenn Dishong said. “Watering during the hottest part of the day results in significant evaporation and water waste. We are enforcing our watering rules with the goal of avoiding more serious limits, such as watering only one day per week.”

The City has also issued a scheduling system for watering:

Addresses ending in 1, 5 or 9 are allowed to water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Addresses ending in 2, 4, 6 or 8 are allowed to water on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Addresses ending in 0, 3 or 7 are allowed to water on Thursdays and Sundays

Stage 2 of the contingency plan is triggered when water use reaches 90% of capacity for three consecutive days. If water use continues to rise, further restrictions will be enacted.

For more information, visit water.georgetown.org or call 512-930-3640.