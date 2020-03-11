City of Georgetown unveils two new fire stations to serve growing community

Fire Station 6 on Williams Drive at FM 3405 will serve the west side of the city, while Fire Station 7 on University Avenue will serve the east side.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown has now completed construction on two new fire stations to serve the city as the area grows.

The City said on Tuesday Fire Station 6 on Williams Drive at FM 3405 will serve the west side of the city, while Fire Station 7 on University Avenue at northeast Inner Loop will serve the east side.

On Monday, City officials gathered with members of the Georgetown Fire Department at Fire Station 7 to mark completion of the station. Fire Station 7 will open next spring.

The station, which has three truck bays with living quarters for 11, will be staffed with an engine company and a medic unit – initially a combination of six firefighters and medics.

The 13,000 square foot Fire Station 7 cost nearly $6.3 million for construction and was developed in partnership with Emergency Services District 8.

“The completion of Fire Station 7 ensures a high level of fire and medical response as we continue to experience growth in east Georgetown,” said District 7 Councilmember Tommy Gonzalez. “The station is a quality facility that fits in well on University Avenue and supports the men and women of our Fire Department.”

Meanwhile, Fire Station 6 began operating last month with an engine company and medic unit. It has three truck bays with living quarters for up to six personnel. It will initially be staffed with a combination of four firefighters and medics.

The 12,000 square foot station cost nearly $5.5 million for construction and was built with a cost-sharing agreement between the City and ESD 8.

“These two new fire stations will allow for improved emergency response on the northwest and east sides of our city, which are two of the fastest-growing areas in our town,” said City Manager David Morgan. “We greatly value our partnership with ESD 8 that enables us to make these critical investments to serve our fire and medical response service area.”

Homeowners within five miles of one of the new fire stations are urged to contact the Insurance Service Office for a review of their insurance policy.