GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating after the unattended death of a 16-year-old Georgetown boy.

An unattended death is when the body is not found for days, weeks or months. The sheriff’s office did not say if it’s known when the teen died.

Autopsy and toxicology results are both pending.

There is no threat to public safety, the WCSO said.

No other information is available due to the ongoing investigation.