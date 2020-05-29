Overnight storm causes wind, hail damage in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Thursday morning: storm damage from strong winds and hail.
Leaves and tree limbs littered the roads as the sun rose.
Some people had to deal with dents and broken windows on their cars.
The City of Georgetown is telling people who have roof damage to not expect someone to come to their door to offer repairs. Because of COVID-19, the city is not giving out permits that contractors would need to go door-to-door.
