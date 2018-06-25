Georgetown Utility Systems customers along Highway 29 and D.B Road are dealing with an interruption in their service Monday, and it could take up to two weeks for the issue to be fixed, according to the city.

In a Facebook post, the city said the service issue is due to a water pump outage. Jim Briggs, the general manager of utilities for Georgetown, said the issue started Saturday afternoon. Briggs said the electric motor that runs the pump stopped working. He said they are working to find out why the motor stopped working.

Georgetown leaders said pump repairs are underway, but it could take two weeks to resolve the problem. Officials ask customers in the area to stop outdoor water use and any other "unnecessary water usage until further notice."

Some neighborhoods in Liberty Hill serviced by Georgetown Utility Systems -- Sundance Ranch and Stonewall Ranch -- have been impacted by the outage too, Liberty Hill officials confirmed to KVUE.

This is a developing story. KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

