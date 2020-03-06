Protesters march in Georgetown for Black Live Matter movement, calling out police brutality

Protesters marched around the Williamson County Courthouse chanting “No justice, no peace.” Sheriff Robert Chody and deputies were seen marching with them.

A protest in response to the death of George Floyd took place in the city of Georgetown, Texas, for June 3 at 1 p.m.

The event is scheduled to take place in the Georgetown square in front of the courthouse. According to the event's Facebook page, the protest is happening to unify the community and build a better future.

Additionally, the Facebook page said that looting and vandalism will not be tolerated and that this protest is purely about bringing awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality.

KVUE's Kalyn Norwood was live from the protest with updates:

According to the events organizer, the protest has the Georgetown Police Department's full support.

Protesters marched around the Williamson County Courthouse chanting “No justice, no peace.” Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and deputies were seen marching with them.

An independent autopsy showed that Floyd's cause of death was asphyxiation from sustained pressure after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes.