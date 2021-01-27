'Warrior spirit' | Georgetown PD mourning death of lieutenant

Lt. Craig Murray was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer in September 2018.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department on Wednesday announced the passing of Lt. Craig Murray after his battle with cancer.

The department said Lt. Murray was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer in September 2018. They were notified of his passing on Tuesday.

According to the GPD, Lt. Murray continued to serve the citizens of Georgetown over the past couple of years despite numerous chemotherapy cycles and two surgeries.

"Craig was the consummate professional who loved his family, his police department, and the law enforcement profession," the department said. "He was a scholar, a statesman, and his warrior spirit allowed him to fight this disease and stay with us longer than most could have withstood – and for that we are eternally grateful."

Lt. Murray graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1993 and started working for the GPD in January 1997. He was promoted to sergeant in 2001, and then lieutenant in 2011. His last assignment was leading the Professional Standards Division, which includes internal affairs, hiring and recruiting.

The department said he has received many awards and accolades over the years, including the Lifesaving Award in 2001.