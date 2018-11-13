GEORGETOWN, Texas — After police found out about a social media threat against Eastview High School, Georgetown police said the department is investigating and they are providing additional security at the school Tuesday, Nov. 13.

On Nov. 12 at around 11 p.m., the Georgetown Police Department said they were "made aware of a threat against Eastview High School that was transmitted via social media." The post alleged that "threatened act" would happen Nov. 13.

As Georgetown PD and the Georgetown Independent School District investigates the threat, additional security measures are in place at the campus located near Highway 29 and U.S. 130.

