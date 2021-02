Julie Marie Hall, 47, was last seen at her residence in Georgetown on Friday morning.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman missing since Friday morning.

Julie Marie Hall, 47, was last seen at her residence in Georgetown on Friday morning, Feb. 19, police said.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and of medium build.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Georgetown police at 512-930-2746.