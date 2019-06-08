GEORGETOWN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published one year ago.

Due to an increase in outdoor water use, the City of Georgetown has issued water restrictions.

According to the City, it has reached 85% of water treatment capacity. City leaders are enacting Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan.

During this stage, customers should not water their lawns between noon at 7 p.m.

Here's a look at the watering schedule:

If your address ends in 1, 5 and 9, you can water on Tuesdays and Fridays

If your address ends in 2, 4, 6 and 8, you may water on Wednesdays and Saturdays

If your address ends in 0, 3 and 7, you may water on Thursdays and Sundays

If the City reaches 90% capacity, Stage 2 of the drought plan will be issued.

Residents can visit the city's drought information website for more information. If you need help setting up your irrigation controller, call 512-930-3640.

