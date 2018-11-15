GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two Georgetown ISD students were facing charges Wednesday after police said they posted a social media threat against East View High School.

One of the students attended East View High School, while the other attended Georgetown High School. The schools are about three miles apart.

There is no evidence to show Georgetown High School was under any threat, police said.

Video shared with KVUE on Facebook allegedly shows the arrest of one of the students in the parking lot of Georgetown High School's annex on Tuesday. At one point in the video, you can see an officer pointing a gun at a guy wearing a red hat. Police arrested the student under what officers call a "high-risk stop."

Georgetown police did not find any guns or weapons on either of the teens, and they're both cooperating with the investigation.

"The investigation revealed that the social media threat that the juveniles participated in was not ever intended to be a serious threat but rather curiosity if the 'government' monitored social media posts," Georgetown police initially said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. (That information has since been removed from the post, but it is still included in the post's edit history.)

A spokesperson with Georgetown ISD told KVUE both students have been disciplined, but they did not elaborate.

Police will not release the names of the teens because they're both underage.

