GEORGETOWN, Texas — A house fire near Wagner Elementary School in Georgetown on Tuesday evening was caused by a lightning strike, Georgetown Texas Fire Department has confirmed.

The fire started around 7 p.m. and caused fire to show through the roof. Firefighters said there was a possible attic fire and declared a working fire.

Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and Battalion 1 responded to the blaze, Georgetown Texas Fire Department said.

Thunderstorms rolled through the region on Tuesday evening, bringing gusty winds and small hail.

