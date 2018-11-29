WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS — The City of Georgetown is giving a big financial boost to a new development project in Williamson County.

The Wolf Lakes Village is a 164-acre planned development. Wednesday night the Georgetown City Council gave it's initial approval to a deal that would give $91 million in future tax revenue from the project back to the developer: to pay for infrastructure costs, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin-American Statesman. The total investment costs for the developer is estimated to cost close to $1 billion.

The development is coming to the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and State Highway 29. It features businesses, apartments, townhomes, retail, parks and wedding chapel, the Statesman reports.

Construction is slated to begin in 2019.

