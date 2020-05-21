Georgetown ranked 7th fastest-growing city in country by U.S Census Bureau again

Georgetown's growth rate was 7.2% from July 1, 2018, through July 1, 2019.

Population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau have ranked Georgetown, Texas, as the fastest growing city in the country for the second year in a row.

According to a press release from the city, Georgetown's growth rate was 7.2% from July 1, 2018, through July 1, 2019. Georgetown was also ranked seventh for growth in the list released by the Census Bureau in 2019.

Georgetown's population in 2010, according to the census, was approximately 47,400. Since then, Georgetown has reached an estimated population of 79,604, an increase of 67.94%.

“This sustained growth helps the City maintain one of the lowest tax rates in the region and helps us fund the infrastructure and other services needed to keep up with that growth,” said Georgetown Mayor Dale Ross.