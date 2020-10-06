Georgetown City Council unanimously approves city attorney

Skye Masson is expected to take the place of the prior city attorney Charlie McNabb on July 4.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown City Council has unanimously approved the next city attorney.

“It’s exciting to have such a great internal candidate who is ready for the role, understands the organization, reflects our professional values, and has the full confidence of City Council,” Mayor Dale Ross said. “The Council and I are looking forward to Skye serving as city attorney.”

According to the City, Masson has worked in the City Attorney's Office for the past 10 years and has served as Georgetown's first assistant attorney since 2016.

Masson has also served as the primary attorney for a variety of departments, including information technology, planning, parks, police, fire, human resources and the airport.

“My years spent working for the City of Georgetown have been filled with interesting, challenging, enjoyable, and rewarding work,” Masson said. “I look forward to this opportunity to lead the City’s legal team as the City continues to grow and develop.”

Before working for the City, Masson received a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law where she was editor-in-chief of the Texas International Law Journal.