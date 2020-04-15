GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating what appears to a second child abduction attempt in just over a month's span.

On April 13, police said they were called to the 2000 block of Cliffbrake Way after a caller reported his 11-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter arrived home around 7:30 p.m. and told him that someone tried to get them to get inside their vehicle.

The man told police his kids were riding their bikes in the area when his son told him a blue Mini Cooper pulled up next to them. He said two men were inside.

The only description the boy could provide was that the driver was wearing a black shirt and jeans and he was possibly 30 to 40 years old. He said he also saw a roll of tape and a blue sweatshirt in the backseat.

The boy said the driver told them that their mom sent him to pick them up because dinner was ready. The boy then asked the men to provide their family's safe word. When they couldn't provide it, police said the kids took off home.

After hearing this, the father reported that he drove around the area for a long time looking for the vehicle. He was unsuccessful.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department at 512-930-3510.

On March 9, a similar incident was reported in the Northwest Boulevard area.

A seventh-grader told police a strange man pulled up next to him saying his mom sent him to pick him up so he wouldn't have to walk home from school in the rain. This boy too asked for a code word, which the man could not provide.

This vehicle was described as a black Honda SUV with a dirty interior that smelled of cigarette smoke. The driver was described as a clean-shaven male with short hair estimated to be in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a gray and bright yellow baseball hat and a dark, short-sleeve shirt.

