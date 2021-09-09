Georgetown billboard advocating for removal of Confederate monument in Williamson County

The monument in question sits outside the Williamson County Courthouse.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has leased a billboard advocating for the removal of a Confederate monument outside of the Historic Williamson County Courthouse.

The billboard sits on the east side of Interstate 35 just south of Leander Road in Georgetown.

The billboard space was purchased in support of the group Wilco Patriots, which has been pushing for the removal of the monument for 2.5 years.

SPLC Chief of Staff Lecia Brooks released the following statement:

“The placement of Confederacy symbols was systematic and intentional. This iconography continues to do the work their creators intended by serving as a warning to Black America that white supremacy ruled. Their presence in and around courthouses is a threat to equal justice, especially for people of color.

“This makes the Confederate imagery displayed by Williamson County doubly offensive and damaging. Not only does a Confederate statue sit in front of its courthouse, but its walkways are lined with pavers honoring traitors to the U.S. Thanks to advocates like Wilco Patriots, the Memorial Brick Program’s addition of new pavers honoring Confederate leaders was halted.

“The Georgetown Square should feel welcoming to all. While other Texas cities* have voluntarily removed Confederate memorials, this display warns Americans that Williamson County intentionally remains on the wrong side of history by protecting these dehumanizing symbols of pain and oppression.

“The SPLC stands in solidarity with Wilco Patriots, whose weekly presence and monthly rallies outside of the Historic Williamson County Courthouse have been met with threats and undue pressure not only from opposing heritage groups, but their own elected officials. We will continue to uplift their advocacy efforts and show our support.”

According to the center, 12 Confederate memorials were removed from public spaces in Texas in 2020. So far this year, one statue has been removed, seven memorials have been renamed, and at least three decisions are pending across the state.

Multiple groups have been trying to get rid of the racist confederate monument in Georgetown, TX for the last 10 years. Thank you @splcenter @BillGravell are you listening? #MoveItNow https://t.co/32UHEJ7Uww — Wilco Patriots (@WilcoPatriots) September 8, 2021