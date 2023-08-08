Georgetown police looking for runaway teen last seen in South Austin

Ava Zandra Harris’ parents said they have not heard from her and are concerned because she did not take her medications with her.

AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who was reported as a runaway on July 30.

On Monday, Aug. 7, police received information Harris was seen in South Austin at a Jack in the Box restaurant at 1936 Oltorf St.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes. She frequently wears a long, brown wig with blond highlights.

Police said she may be in the Austin area and will state she is 18 years old when asked.

Anyone with any information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to contact Georgetown police at 512-930-3510 or pd@georgetown.org.