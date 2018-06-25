Georgetown Utility Systems customers along Highway 29 and D.B Road are dealing with an interruption in their service Monday, and it could take up to two weeks for the issue to be fixed, according to the city. Many subdivisions are under a boil water notice, affecting about 1,400 people, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the city said the service issue is due to a water pump outage. Jim Briggs, the general manager of utilities for Georgetown, said the issue started Saturday afternoon. Briggs said the electric motor that runs the pump stopped working. He said they are working to find out why the motor stopped working.

The following subdivisions are under a boil water notice: Barmor Inc., Bear Creek Country Estates, Bear Creek Ranch, Bridle Gate, Carriage Oaks Estates, Cierra Springs, Cierra Vista, Clearwater Ranch, Estates At Northgate, Hidden Meadows Of Liberty Hill, Hilltop At Stable Oaks, Indian Oak Estates, Liberty Hill RV Park, Northwest Acres, Phillip Lane Estates, Quarry Lake Estates, Rolling Hills, Stage Coach Hill, Stone House Estates, Stonewall Ranch, Sundance Estates, Sundance Ranch, Sunny Hill Mobile Home Park, and Sunrise Acres.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the city said. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Glenn Dishong at 512-930-3640.

Georgetown leaders said pump repairs are underway, but it could take two weeks to resolve the problem. Officials ask customers in the area of customers along Highway 29 and D.B Road to stop outdoor water use and any other "unnecessary water usage until further notice."

Some neighborhoods in Liberty Hill serviced by Georgetown Utility Systems -- Sundance Ranch and Stonewall Ranch -- have been impacted by the outage too, Liberty Hill officials confirmed to KVUE.

This is a developing story. KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

